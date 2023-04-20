Keri Russell Dons Romantic Black Dress & Big Toe Sandals at ‘The Diplomat’ Screening

Keri Russell attended a special screening and Q&A for “The Diplomat” in Washington, D.C., yesterday.

Russell sat on a panel that included the television show’s producer Debora Cahn along with British Ambassador to the U.S Karen Pierce.

Jen Cheney, Debora Cahn, Keri Russell, and British Ambassador to the U.S Karen Pierce participate in a panel discussion during a special screening and Q&A for “The Diplomat” in Washington, D.C. CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

“The Americans” star was outfitted in a dainty little black dress comprised of a fitted strappy bodice and a flouncy A-line skirt. The garment was made of structural black satin material and featured bow detailing around the waist that further defined the silhouette.

On the footwear front, Russel opted for black big-toe sandal heels featuring thin but secure straps. The sleek pair sat atop thin stiletto heels, around 3 to 4 inches, and featured slightly pointed toes.

A closer look at Keri Russel’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

The Big-toe silhouettes became a celebrity-endorsed style in the summer of 2019 and has become a go-to in the shoe wardrobes of Katy Perry, Lori Harvey and Katie Holmes amongst others. The style gives the wearer an easy-going appearance with the stability and familiarity of the 1990s.

Debora Cahn, British Ambassador to the U.S Karen Pierce, and Keri Russell attend a special screening and Q&A for “The Diplomat” in Washington, D.C. CREDIT: Getty Images for Netflix

“The Diplomat” is a British political thriller series written by Ben Richards and directed by Jill Robertson and Jenny Paddon. It stars Sophie Rundle as Laura Simmonds, a diplomat living in Barcelona, who works to protect several British nationals who find themselves in trouble. The show premiered in late February and is available to stream on Netflix.

