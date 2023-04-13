Kendall Jenner Makes a Case for Sheer in White Hot Dress & Big Toe Sandals at Revolve’s 20th Anniversary

Kendall Jenner attended an intimate dinner hosted by Revolve in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The brand celebrated their 20th Anniversary milestone and the 6th annual Revolve Festival with an intimate dinner held at the residence of Michael Mente, Co-CEO of Revolve.

Kendall Jenner at a Revolve dinner on April 11, 2023. CREDIT: Virisa Yong/BFA.com

Joined by famous faces like Paris Hilton, Lori Harvey, Saweetie and more, Jenner attended in a white bodycon dress from Alaia. The dress was sheer with ruching all down the front.

The model donned silver studs and gathered her long hair into a middle part and slicked back into an updo.

On her feet, the influential fashion force opted for white big toe sandals from The Row. Big-toe silhouettes became a celebrity-endorsed style in the summer of 2019 and have since continued to appear on the likes of Katy Perry, Lori Harvey and Katie Holmes amongst others. The style offers a laid-back appeal with the stability and familiarity of the 1990s, a common theme amongst “it” girl trends this season.

A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s shoes. CREDIT: Virisa Yong/BFA.com

A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above.

Kendall Jenner at a Revolve dinner on April 11, 2023, in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Virisa Yong/BFA.com

Revolve’s dinner featured friends, family and supporters of the brand from over the last 20 years. Influencers, celebrities, designers, stylists and brand partners gathered and were greeted with a cocktail hour featuring specialty cocktails from 818’s Eight Reserve while Brittany Sky spun some of the brand’s favorite hits from over the years.

Guests were then seated for dinner with a private dining experience by Shoku. Mente and Mike Karanikolas and Chief Brand Officer Raissa Gerona welcomed everyone with speeches of gratitude. Impromptu congratulatory speeches were then given by Rachel Zoe, Shay Mitchell, Pia Baroncini, Draya Michele and more.

