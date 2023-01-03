Kendall Jenner Gets Sporty in Mesh Sneakers, Sports Bra and Leggings in Los Angeles

Kendall Jenner was sportily outfitted for her pilates class this week.

On Tuesday, the model stepped out in Los Angeles in a black sports bra and matching high-waisted leggings. Her athletic set was layered beneath a chocolate-brown leather jacket, featuring a scrunched hem and sharp pointed collar. Black sunglasses and white ribbed socks, as well as a bright red water bottle and navy blue manicure, sharply finished her ensemble.

Kendall Jenner leaves her pilates class in Los Angeles on Jan. 3, 2023. CREDIT: 7/MEGA

When it came to shoes, the “Kardashians” star’s footwear of choice was equally sporty: a set of paneled sneakers. Her lace-up style featured white mesh uppers and monochrome laces, complete with lightly grooved black and red rubber soles. Thin cream heel paneling finished the set with a complementary accent.

A closer look at Jenner’s sneakers. CREDIT: 7/MEGA

Kendall Jenner leaves her pilates class in Los Angeles on Jan. 3, 2023. CREDIT: 7/MEGA

For footwear, the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles. For events and formal appearances, Jenner regularly dons strappy sandals and mules from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. For off-duty moments and casual ensembles, she can be spotted in Nike and Converse sneakers, Birkenstock sandals and a range of boots from brands like Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney.

