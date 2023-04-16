Kendall Jenner Slips on Big Toe Sandals at Revolve Festival 2023 During Coachella

Kendall Jenner attended day one of Revolve Festival 2023 on Saturday. Jenner’s 818 Tequila brand is a partner of Revolve, providing cocktails for their guests during the event.

The retailer’s event took place as celebrities convened to attend Coachella Music and Arts Festival and brand activations throughout the Palm Springs area.

For her day out in the desert, Jenner wore an all-black ensemble comprised of a black cropped tank top worn with matching black high-waisted linen trousers with a distressed waistband.

Kendall Jenner at Revolve Festival 2023 during Coachella. CREDIT: Nick Wiesner

The model toted a mini brown leather shoulder bag for good measure. Jenner also sported thin jet black 90s-inspired sunglasses.

On her feet, the influential fashion force opted for black chunky big-toe sandals. The Big-toe silhouettes became a celebrity-endorsed style in the summer of 2019 and has become a go-to in the shoe wardrobes of Katy Perry, Lori Harvey and Katie Holmes amongst others. The style gives the wearer an easy-going appearance with the stability and familiarity of the 1990s, a common theme amongst “it” girl trends this season.

A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s shoes. CREDIT: Nick Wiesner

When it comes to footwear the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles. For events and formal appearances, Jenner regularly dons strappy sandals and mules from brands Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. For off-duty moments and casual ensembles, she can be spotted in Nike and Converse sneakers, Birkenstock sandals and a range of boots from Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney.

Kendall Jenner at Revolve Festival 2023 during Coachella. CREDIT: Nick Wiesner

The Revolve festival will be taking place on Saturday and Sunday. Some brands partnering with the festival include Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila, Onda Tequila Seltzer by Shay Mitchell and more. The festival will also have photo opportunities and a star-studded list of guests. Some other additional brand partners include Supergoop, Touchland, Quay, LaCroix and more. Day one’s performer lineup included Don Toliver, Ice Spice, Zack Bia, PinkPantheress, Siobhan Bell, Amaarae and Honey.

