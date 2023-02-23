Kendall Jenner Takes the Runway in Blossoming Yellow Pumps at Prada’s Fall 2023 MFW Show

Kendall Jenner was in full bloom on the runway for Prada’s fall 2023 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week.

While walking in the show on Thursday, Jenner wore a chic tan camel coat. Her comfy outerwear featured long sleeves and a calf-length hem, complete with square front pockets and a large hood. Cinched by brown bar buttons attached to triangles of espresso leather, the pocketed piece put a cozy spin on vintage fisherman wear.

Jenner’s frosted lilac-blue eyelashes contrasted the traditional coat as well — providing a quirky Prada spin, courtesy of Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons.

Kendall Jenner walks in Prada’s fall 2023 fashion show in Milan, Italy during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 23, 2023. CREDIT: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

When it came to shoes, Jenner’s ensemble was finished with a set of sharp pumps. The glossy patent leather style included pointed toes and smooth uppers, given a sculptural Prada twist from a flared counter and exaggerated vamps, mimicking the silhouette of wrapped bouquet paper. Punctuating the set were monochrome 3D flowers in a matching white hue, bringing a blossoming finish to the style — also seen on models in the show in hues of punchy orange, white, pink, black and sage green.

A closer look at Jenner’s Prada pumps. CREDIT: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The footwear also complemented Prada’s show space this season, where an industrial metal-floored room was spaced by orange columns lined with white flowers — witnessed by an audience including Emma Roberts, Charli D’Amelio, Naomi Ackie, Landon Barker, Claire Foy, Olivia Cooke and Letitia Wright.

Models walk in Prada’s fall 2023 fashion show in Milan, Italy during Milan Fashion Week on Feb. 23, 2023. CREDIT: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Milan Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Milan, Italy. Held from Feb. 22-27, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Diesel, Roberto Cavalli, Prada, Fendi, Ferragamo and Bottega Veneta.

