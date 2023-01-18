Kendall Jenner Stars in Jimmy Choo’s Spring 2023 Campaign

Kendall Jenner is starring as the face of Jimmy Choo’s latest campaign.

The model teamed up with the luxury brand for a second season to appear in the spring 2023 campaign as a continuation of the “Time to Dare” series.

Jenner poses for Jimmy Choo’s Spring 2023 collection campaign. CREDIT: Carlijn Jacobs

Jenner is propped against the New York City skyline in the spring campaign, which was shot by Carlijn Jacobs. The new ads are inspired by superheroines and the transformative power of fashion. Sandro Choi led creative direction while Paul McLean was the video director.

Jenner poses for Jimmy Choo’s Spring 2023 collection campaign. CREDIT: Carlijn Jacobs

Jenner poses in an array of looks in the advertisement. She wears a neon green ruched mini dress paired with matching strappy Neoma 110 sandals. Denim is also a focus, and Jenner wears a jean long sleeve bodysuit paired with Talura 100 pumps covered in the brand’s JC Monogram, plus the Avenue Quad handbag also adorned with the print.

Jenner poses for Jimmy Choo’s Spring 2023 collection campaign. CREDIT: Carlijn Jacobs

The spring collection also featured sequins, and Jenner wears a sparkly black catsuit worn with thigh-high boots in a black and light blue two-tone colorway. The new collection also features flat loafers, chunky heeled loafers and pastel pointy pumps.

The campaign ads were released today and are running globally.

Jenner’s impressive modeling career has put her at the face of several campaigns over the years, as well as many runways. Other than Jimmy Choo, she’s worked with Michael Kors, Boss, Fendi, Givenchy, Calvin Klein and La Perla.

