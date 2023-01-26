×
Kendall Jenner Poses in Denim Bodysuit & Logo Pumps for Jimmy Choo’s Spring 2023 Campaign

Kendall Jenner is embracing logomania — and revamping the Canadian tuxedo — in Jimmy Choo’s newest campaign.

In a video as part of the British brand’s spring 2023 campaign — as seen on Instagram — Jenner posed poolside in a denim bodysuit. The dark blue piece, which appeared more fashion-forward than practical for taking a dip (depending on your preference), featured a deep neckline and long sleeves. Finishing Jenner’s ensemble was Choo’s latest handbag design: the Varenne Avenue Quad handbag, a geometrically quilted square denim $1,795 shoulder bag that featured Choo’s allover cream “JC” monogram, a gold chain handle and navy leather paneling.

“Great jeans,” the caption included — potentially referencing Jenner’s viral “You’re cute jeans” statement on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” from 2017.

When it came to footwear, Jenner matched her ensemble with a set of creative director Sandra Choi’s new Diamond Talura pumps. Her $1,175 style featured the same light blue denim as her handbag, as well as its same allover “JC” monogram. The set earned a sharp finish from triangular toes, V-shaped vamps and thin 4-inch stiletto heels, glamorously topped with the brand’s gold diamond-shaped Diamond chain link ankle strap. The dynamic style created a monochrome moment while remaining contemporary for everyday wear.

For footwear, Jenner typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles. For events and formal appearances, the “Kardashians” star regularly dons strappy sandals and mules from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. For off-duty moments and casual ensembles, she can be spotted in Nike and Converse sneakers, Birkenstock sandals and a range of boots from brands like Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney.

