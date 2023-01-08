Kendall Jenner Goes Wild in Purple Leopard Lingerie and Matching Gloves

Kendall Jenner took a vibrant approach to at-home dressing this week.

On Sunday, the model posed at home on Instagram in cool purple lingerie, featuring a bra and briefs with white trim. Giving the set a pop of retro flair was an allover red and black leopard print, adding a burst of pattern to the set. For added dimension, Jenner also layered the pieces with a pair of matching elbow-length gloves, creating a surprise monochrome moment. Small drop earrings completed her ensemble.

When it came to shoes, the “Kardashians” star’s footwear of choice could not be seen. It’s highly likely she wore a set of slides — or no shoes at all — while indoors. However, the moment isn’t Jenner’s only lingerie — or lingerie-like — moment in recent weeks. Previously, the star kicked off the month when leaving a Pilates class in a black bra and high-waisted Alo leggings, complete with a brown leather jacket and white sneakers.

Kendall Jenner leaves her pilates class in Los Angeles on Jan. 3, 2023. CREDIT: 7/MEGA

For footwear, the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star typically wears a variety of both classic and trendy styles. For events and formal appearances, Jenner regularly dons strappy sandals and mules from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. For off-duty moments and casual ensembles, she can be spotted in Nike and Converse sneakers, Birkenstock sandals and a range of boots from brands like Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney.

