Kelsea Ballerini Sparkles in Red Sequined Suit and White-Hot Pumps at PatBO’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Kelsea Ballerini brought a dose of sparkle to the front row at PatBO’s fall 2023 fashion show in New York City. Ballerini was front and center for the New York Fashion Week occasion at The Atrium at Surrogate’s Court, also attended by Elizabeth Gillies, Amber Ruffin, Matthew Cancel, Nolan Meader and Candace Bushnell.

Ballerini arrived to the Atrium for the show to take in Patricia Bonaldi’s latest designs (this season, inspired by ’90s party girls), dressed in head-to-toe red. Her monochrome ensemble featured a slightly slouchy suit worn sans top, coated in light-catching sequins for added glamour. The “Love Me Like You Mean It” singer’s outfit was dynamically finished with thin gold hoop earrings studded with gleaming crystals, as well as a deep scarlet lip.

Kelsea Ballerini attends PatBO’s fall 2023 fashion show at The Atrium at Surrogate’s Court in New York City during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 11, 2023. CREDIT: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Ballerini’s outfit was smoothly punctuated with a set of white pumps. Her pointed-toe style featured matte leather uppers with triangular toes and curved vamps, complete with 4-inch stiletto heels. The set created a sharp, height-boosting base for Ballerini, forming a glamorous take on traditional combinations of suiting and high heels over time.

Kelsea Ballerini and Amber Ruffin attend PatBO’s fall 2023 fashion show at The Atrium at Surrogate’s Court in New York City during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 11, 2023. CREDIT: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Sergio Hudson, Coach, Proenza Schouler, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

