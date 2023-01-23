Kelly Rutherford Blooms in Floral Dress & Boots at Rahul Mishra’s Haute Couture Show

Kelly Rutherford brought enchanting style to Rahul Mishra’s spring 2023 couture fashion show during Haute Couture Week.

While in Paris on Monday, the “Gossip Girl” star held court in Mishra’s front row alongside Ashley Park and Law Roach. For the occasion, she wore a sweeping sheer cream gown with a curved neckline and cinched draping. Giving the piece a fairytale effect were varying embroidered flowers in hues of pink, red, orange and blue, embellished with delicate crystals. Rutherford chicly completed her outfit with small pearl drop earrings.

Kelly Rutherford attends the Rahul Mishra spring 2023 Haute Couture fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 23, 2023. CREDIT: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Kelly Rutherford attends the Rahul Mishra spring 2023 Haute Couture fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on Jan. 23, 2023. CREDIT: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Rutherford slipped into a sharp pair of black leather boots. Her tall style, appearing to feature knee-high shafts, was composed of smooth black leather with faintly rounded almond-shaped toes. Squared heels totaling at least 3 inches in height completed the set, bringing her princes-worthy gown a bohemian, rebellious finish.

A closer look at Rutherford’s boots. CREDIT: Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Haute Couture Week showcases the newest collections from brands specializing in haute couture, renowned as the world’s finest garments made with intricate craftsmanship. From Jan. 23-Jan. 26, fashion shows and presentations will be held throughout Paris for the spring 2023 season. This season will include collections shown from Schiaparelli, Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Fendi.

This season will also feature several major moments, including Haider Ackermann’s guest-designed collection for Jean Paul Gaultier and Robert Wun’s couture debut — notably the first Hong Kong designer to show in the Week.

PHOTOS: Discover more celebrities attending Haute Couture Week in the gallery.