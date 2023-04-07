Kelly Ripa Shines Bright on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ in Satin Dress & Sparkly Pumps

Kelly Ripa made a stylish appearance on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen. She talked about her husband, Mark Consuelos, replacing Ryan Seacrest on her daytime television show, her son being named one of People’s Sexiest Men Alive, and Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ exit from “Good Morning America.”

While having some light-hearted fun with Cohen, she wore a black satin dress accessorized with hot pink feathers at the center. The dress also featured pronounced sleeves and a sweetheart neckline. The hem of the dress fell to her calves. For glam, her blonde tresses were styled in loose waves with a side part, and her makeup remained soft, neutral, and glamorous.

Kelly Ripa on “Watch Happens Live” CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Bravo

The actress dressed up her feet in sparkly pumps with a chunky heels totaling at least four inches. This style is often worn for special occasions or formal events to add a touch of glamor to an outfit. Sparkly pumps come in a variety of styles, including stilettos, kitten heels, and block heels, and can be paired with dresses, skirts or dressy pants for a chic and festive look.

Kelly Ripa on “Watch Happens Live” CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Bravo

For on-camera and special events, Ripa frequently opts for a mix of colorful, embellished, and neutral heels from luxury brands like Fendi, Gucci, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Saint Laurent, and Brian Atwood. Additionally, during her off-duty hours, she has been seen sporting neutral low-top sneakers and various thong-strap sandals from Alexander McQueen and other top brands.

Ripa’s style is a mix of bold and classic, often featuring statement pieces and eye-catching dresses. She is not afraid to experiment with different trends and is known for supporting both established and emerging designers.

