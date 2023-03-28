Kelly Ripa Discusses Fair Pay & Fighting to be Heard on Variety’s Power of Women Issue

Kelly Ripa is the first of five cover stars to front Variety’s Power of Women issue.

The talk show host touched on a plethora of topics including not being given a permanent “Live!” office for three years – only to be put in a janitor’s closet, fair pay, co-hosts, fighting to be heard and more.

The actress spoke to Variety about being denied an office space following the departure of fellow talk show host Regis Philbin.“It was the strangest experience I’ve ever had in my life. I was told that I couldn’t have an office. It didn’t make a whole lot of sense, especially because there were empty offices that I could have easily occupied,” said Ripa.

Kelly Ripa for Variety’s Power of Women issue. CREDIT: Celeste Sloman for Variety

“When I was the more senior on-air person, it was like watching the same movie all over again: All of those offices that were not available to me were suddenly made available, with walls knocked down to make them twice as big. It was fascinating for me to watch — the need to make the new guy comfortable and respected, but I couldn’t use those offices. I had to use the broom closet.”

The cover image saw Ripa clad in a simple sleeveless white satin maxi dress. As for accessories “Cheaper by the Dozen” star was styled in a plethora of simple but bright silver rings and studs encrusted with colorful gemstones.

After hosting “Live” with guest co-hosts for nearly a year, Kelly Ripa gained a permanent co-host and Hollywood regular, Ryan Seacrest. Ripa has been a fixture on “Live” since 2001.

Ripa often wears colorful, embellished and neutral heels while on-camera and for special occasions, often from top luxury brands including Fendi, Gucci, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Saint Laurent and Brian Atwood.

