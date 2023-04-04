Kelly Ripa Blooms in Pink Floral Jason Wu Dress & Silver Miu Miu Heels at Variety’s Power of Women 2023

Kelly Ripa attended Variety’s Power of Women 2023 event today in New York. The “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host was one of this year’s honorees at the event.

Ripa wore a pink maxi dress from Jason Wu comprised of lengthy billowing sleeves and a collared neckline followed by a cinched and belted waistline. The garment was made of a pink satin fabric embossed with a barely-there floral print.

Kelly Ripa attends Variety’s 2023 Power of Women event at The Grill on April 04, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

On the accessories front, Ripa elevated her dress with the addition of dangling gold chain earrings, the ends adorned with large pearls. As for her hair, the “Cheaper by the Dozen” star wore her long blonde tresses in a deep side part, worn in face-framing waves.

On her feet, Ripa opted for a shiny addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of sparkling capped-toe Miu Miu Mary Janes that juxtaposed the bright pink tones in her dress. The pair featured 2 to 3-inch thick block heels, squared-off capped toes in black and a sturdy silver glittering construction.

A closer look at Kelly Ripa’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

In addition to the silver sparkle were black and silver chain straps that further secured the style in place, further fastened with the inclusion of large pearl closures.

Miu Miu capped toe Mary Janes. CREDIT: Bloomingdales

Ripa often wears colorful, embellished and neutral heels while on-camera and for special occasions, often from top luxury brands including Fendi, Gucci, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Saint Laurent and Brian Atwood. She’s also been spotted off-duty in neutral low-top sneakers and a range of thong-strap sandals, also from top brands including Alexander McQueen.

Kelly Ripa attends Variety’s 2023 Power of Women event at The Grill on April 04, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

Variety‘s Power of Women: New York is an annual event that honors the achievements of numerous women in business, entertainment and more for their contributions to different causes. Held at The Grill in New York City, this year’s ceremony was presented by Lifetime and hosted by actress, comedian and writer Ego Nwodim, who has been a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” since 2018. The 2023 honorees included Kelly Ripa, Natasha Lyonne, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Judy Blume and Rosie Perez.

