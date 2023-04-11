Kelly Clarkson Serves Edgy Glamour in Lace Bralette, Ruffled Maxi Skirt & Katy Perry Booties for New ‘Chemistry’ Album

Kelly Clarkson gave her chic style an edgy upgrade while promoting her ninth studio album, “Chemistry.” Clarkson has not confirmed a release date for the album, however, she plans to release two new singles from the project, titled “Mine” and “Me,” on April 14.

In a photo uploaded by her stylist Candice Lambert McAndrews on Instagram, Clarkson masters monochromatic style in an all-black outfit. “The Voice” host look included an Alexander McQueen bralette and a Dolce & Gabbana maxi skirt. Both pieces were held together by a vintage vest from Comme des Garcons that featured stitched, streamlined accents throughout. The “Since U Been Gone” singer complemented her outfit with floral Gucci tights.

Further elevating the moment, Clarkson accessorized with a black choker necklace and several leather cuffs bracelets. The television personality parted her hair in the middle and styled it in loose waves. As for glam, she went with shimmer eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout.

When it came down to the shoes, Clarkson completed her look with Katy Perry’s Heightten stretch platform dress booties. The style is set on a chunky platform heel with a side zip for easy slip-on wear. The platform boots also include a square toe and sit on a 4.3-inch heel.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Clarkson’s shoe style ranges from bohemian to edgy. The “Stronger” artist often wears ankle and combat boots with block or stiletto heels from top brands like Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin and R13. Her ensembles also feature trendy footwear like Mary Janes, loafers and kitten heels from brands like Miu Miu, Chie Mihara and Gucci. For formal occasions, the entertainer often wears embellished pointed-toe pumps and sandals from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Balmain — plus affordable labels like Asos.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Clarkson’s bold style evolution.