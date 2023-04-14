Kelly Clarkson Channels Stevie Nicks in Ethereal Chloe Dress & Dior Belt for New ‘Chemistry’ Album Cover

Kelly Clarkson released two new singles today, “Mine” and “Me,” from her upcoming album, “Chemistry,” which will be released on June 23. To announce her return to music, Clarkson also shared with fans the cover of the new album, which channels Stevie Nicks during her Fleetwood Mac era.

Stylist Candice Lambert chose an ethereal number from Chloe featuring a whimsical brown fabric and voluminous tulle for Clarkson, who wore the dress paired with a textured scarf from Dries Van Noten and a Dior belt.

While her footwear remained unseen, it is likely she strapped on a pair of boots. Clarkson has a diverse shoe style, ranging from bohemian to edgy. The musician frequently wears ankle and combat boots with either block or stiletto heels, from luxury brands such as Saint Laurent, Christian Louboutin and R13.

When it comes to formal events, Clarkson can be seen sporting pointed-toe pumps and embellished sandals by high-end brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Balmain. However, she also incorporates affordable labels such as Asos into her outfit choices.

The “American Idol” alum’s style and fashion can be described as eclectic and versatile. The singer and television personality has experimented with a range of looks throughout her career, from edgy and punk-inspired to classic and elegant. In recent years, Clarkson has been seen sporting a mix of vintage and modern styles, often featuring bold patterns and colors, on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“Chemistry” is Clarkson’s ninth studio album.

