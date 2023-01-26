Pregnant Keke Palmer Glamorously Flatters Her Baby Bump in Bodycon Dress With Crystal-Strapped Pumps on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Keke Palmer brought a dynamic take to maternity style while appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

While sitting down with Fallon on Wednesday night in New York City, Palmer, who is expecting her first child, wore a ruched red dress. Her tonal bodycon number featured a pointed neckline, calf-length hem and long sleeves. Completing the “True Jackson, V.P.” star‘s ensemble were sheer black tights and a set of long, thin gold chain-link earrings.

Keke Palmer appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in New York City on Jan. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Keke Palmer appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in New York City on Jan. 25, 2023. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

When it came to footwear, Palmer strapped into a glamorous set of Jimmy Choo pumps. The “Nope” star’s $1,095 Saeda style featured smooth black suede uppers with pointed toes, V-shaped vamps and thin 4-inch stiletto heels. Giving the minimalist silhouette a dash of glamour were thin silver crystal ankle straps with a dangling teardrop heel accent, providing Palmer with a bejeweled finish to her outfit.

A closer look at Palmer’s Jimmy Choo pumps. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Jimmy Choo’s Saeda pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

While on the air, Palmer chatted with Fallon about her whirlwind 2022, announcing her pregnancy on “Saturday Night Live,” releasing her new podcast “Baby, this is Keke Palmer” and more. You can discover her full interview on YouTube.

For footwear, Palmer often gravitates towards bold pumps and sandals from Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin and Giuseppe Zanotti, among numerous top brands. The actress chooses more casual styles for her off-duty looks, regularly wearing sneakers by Vans and Nike. However, she’s also a supporter of independent designers like Isa Tapia and Jerome C. Rousseau, and can even be seen in affordable brands like Chiara Ferragni and ShoeDazzle. Palmer’s also become a favored member of the fashion industry, starring in campaigns and ads for Old Navy and Olay.

