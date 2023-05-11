Keke Palmer Serves Bold Style in Plunging Bodycon Dress With Pointy Pumps at ‘Big Boss’ Album and Film Premiere

Keke Palmer made a bold style statement at the Reel to Reel: “Big Boss” conversation event in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The event was held to celebrate her new album and accompanying film, which will release on Friday.

Palmer looked stunning for the occasion held at The Grammy Museum. The Emmy Award-winning actress popped in a strapless blue bodycon The piece featured a plunging sweetheart neckline and a form-fitting bodice.

Keke Palmer attends Reel To Reel: Big Boss Featuring Keke Palmer in Conversation at The Grammy Museum on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Getty Images for The Recording A

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, the “Nope” star simply accessorized with thin hoop earrings, diamond bracelets and a few midi rings. Palmer styled her hair in a chic updo and let several strands frame her face. As for makeup, she went with soft eyeshadow and a neutral matte pout.

For footwear, Palmer slipped into a pair of white pointed-toe pumps. The silhouette had a sharp, elongated pointed toe, a high counter at the back for extra support and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Palmer is never afraid to take risks when it comes to fashion. She is known for having a trendy, yet daring fashion aesthetic. She has a shoe wardrobe that includes bold pumps and sandals from Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, Dior and Giuseppe Zanotti, among numerous top brands. When off-duty, the singer chooses more casual styles, regularly wearing sneakers by Vans and Nike. However, she’s also a supporter of independent designers like Isa Tapia and Jerome C. Rousseau, and can even be seen in affordable brands like Chiara Ferragni and ShoeDazzle.

