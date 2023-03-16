Keira Knightley Elevates Shine Voluminous Dress With Ballerina Platform Pumps to Promote ‘The Boston Strangler’ on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Keira Knightley brought height-boosting style to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Knightley was dressed in a full Simone Rocha outfit for the occasion, where she discussed her new Hulu film “The Boston Strangler” with Fallon in New York City.

Keira Knightley appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on March 14, 2023. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

For the occasion, stylist Leith Clark outfitted the “Colette” star in pieces from Rocha’s fall 2023 collection, featuring a tied $1,740 balloon-sleeved jacket with embellished bodice cups and matching $1,360 midi skirt, each crafted in a shimmering metallic gold hue.

A sleek dark manicure, as well as a subtly smoky eye with Chanel makeup by makeup artist Kate Lee, sharply finished Knightley’s look.

Keira Knightley appears on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on March 14, 2023. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

When it came to footwear, Clark finished Knightley’s attire with a set of platform pumps – also by Rocha. The $1,105 Heart Ballerina style featured smooth black leather uppers with heart-shaped toes, thick platform soles and buckled Mary Jane-style upper straps. Thin lace-up straps secured the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star atop the pair’s thick tapered block heels, completing her outfit with a romantic edge.

Simone Rocha’s Heart Ballerina platform pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Moda Operandi

During her interview, Knightley discussed her new film and her first film role at age six, as well as humorous experiences discussing acting, television appearances and the desire to act with her two young daughters.

“We took her to the theater, and I said, ‘Is that something you want to do?’ She was like, ‘No!,’ ‘Why not?, ‘It’s all those people looking at you!’ and I was like, you know, I’m quite proud,'” Knightley said in her interview, which you can watch in full on YouTube.

Knightley is a longtime Chanel poster girl, starring as the face of its Coco Mademoiselle fragrance from 2006-2022. The “Pride & Prejudice” actress has also starred in campaigns for the brand’s Coco Crush jewelry line. On the red carpet, Knightley frequently wears Chanel pumps and sandals in a range of silhouettes, as well as heels from Roger Vivier, Gucci and Christian Louboutin. However, off-duty, she’s also been spotted in comfy footwear including Birkenstock sandals and boots from Dr. Martens, Stuart Weitzman and Tabitha Simmons.

