Katy Perry Twirls in Fringe Top With Pink Suit & Stiletto Heels for ‘The View’

Katy Perry was seen leaving a taping of “The View” today in New York in order to promote “American Idol” season 21’s Hollywood week. The singer stopped by the morning show with her co-judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

For her talk show appearance, Perry was outfitted in Alexander Wang set with sky-high heels. The “Roar” songstress wore a lengthy and boxy double-breasted blazer in light pink with squared-off shoulders and a tailored fit. The smart blazer was worn overtop a black fringe top that offered a dynamic layered effect.

Katy Perry is seen outside “The View” on March 28, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

On bottom, Perry completed the pink two-piece set with baggy trousers that were slightly eclipsed by the fringy curtain of trim from her top. On the accessories front, the hitmaker wore visor-like sunglasses with silver frames and toted a matching pink mini shoulder bag with silver logo detailing that made up the strap.

A closer look at Katy Perry’s shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

Lifting herself to new heights, Perry sported a daring pair of black peep-toe platform heels with snakeskin embossing that added a major boost to the “Hot N Cold” singer’s look. The platform pair featured chunky soles, rounded toes and towering ultra-thin stiletto heels reaching around 6 inches in height.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles and can be found in various colorful iterations from top brands like Gucci, Valentino and Burberry.

Katy Perry is seen outside “The View” on March 28, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

When it comes to footwear, Perry’s style is bold and sleek. She’s previously been seen in pointed-toe pumps, flats, and mules by labels like Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Manolo Blahnik. When off-duty, the star prefers comfortable sneakers and slides by Adidas, Saint Laurent and Birkenstock. She also wears her own line of Katy Perry Collection shoes, which feature statement-making sandals, pumps and flats with sparkly embellishments and bold colors.

