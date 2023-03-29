Katy Perry Celebrates ‘Shoesday’ in Colorful Pants & Green Snakeskin Sandals on QVC

Katy Perry shared a slideshow of images posted to her Instagram yesterday giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her shoot with QVC. The images saw the “Dark Horse” songstress dressed in a glittering wavy set with “celery” toned shoes.

Perry’s two-piece was made up of a button-down made of a glittering fabric with green, brown, white and blue wavy striped print. The shiny top was worn layered over a white tank. On bottom, the “American Idol” judge wore wavy matching trousers to finish off the set.

On her feet, Perry donned green sandal heels from her very own shoe collection. The Katy Perry “Hollow” heel features snake embossed material fashioned with slender straps, a square toe and an artfully sculpted heel featuring a see-through portion, hence the name.

A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

When it comes to footwear, Perry’s style is bold and sleek. She’s previously been seen in pointed-toe pumps, flats, and mules by labels like Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Manolo Blahnik. When off-duty, the star prefers comfortable sneakers and slides by Adidas, Saint Laurent and Birkenstock. She also wears her own line of Katy Perry Collection shoes, which feature statement-making sandals, pumps and flats with sparkly embellishments and bold colors.

