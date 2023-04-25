Katy Perry Embraces Y2K Glamour in Patchwork Denim Roberto Cavalli Dress & Platform Heels for ‘American Idol’

Katy Perry brought true blue style to the latest episode of “American Idol” this week.

On Monday, Perry arrived to the stage in a blue denim and devorée-effect velvet Roberto Cavalli gown. Designed by Fausto Puglisi, the Footwear News cover star‘s sleeveless ensemble featured a bustier bodice with asymmetric straps, flowing into a draped slit skirt. The piece was accented with stonewashed fading, raw-cut frayed goddesses and seams for a worn-in, Y2K-worthy appearance.

Katy Perry on “American Idol” season 21 on April 24, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

Perry’s outfit was finished with sparkling rings and fringed drop earrings for a bejeweled finish.

Katy Perry on “American Idol” season 21 on April 24, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

When it came to footwear, Perry’s outfit was complete with a soaring set of block-heeled pumps. The “Teenage Dream” singer’s style featured woven black leather uppers with closed toes and ankle straps, set atop thick platform soles.

Katy Perry on “American Idol” season 21 on April 24, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

Perry’s denim attire marked her latest occasion wearing a sweeping denim gown. The singer previously wore a studded patchwork denim gown by Versace with Riff Raff at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards — which went instantly viral, due to its channeling of Britney Spears’ famous denim gown worn at the 2001 American Music Awards. She also donned two denim gowns — respectively, while arriving and performing at — the CMA Awards in 2022.

(L-R): Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on “American Idol” season 21 on April 24, 2023. CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

For footwear, the “Hot N’ Cold” singer’s shoe style is bold and sleek — often coordinated to her ensembles for performances and events. Perry’s previously been seen in pointed-toe pumps, flats, and mules by labels like Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Manolo Blahnik. When off-duty, the star prefers comfortable sneakers and slides by Adidas, Saint Laurent and Birkenstock. She also wears her own line of Katy Perry Collection shoes, which feature statement-making sandals, pumps and flats with sparkly embellishments and bold colors — and which she recently relaunched after buying it back in 2022.

