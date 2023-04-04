Katy Perry Goes Red-Hot in Plunging Corset Top & Lace-Up Sandals for Hollywood Week on ‘American Idol’

Katy Perry made a fiery appearance on “American Idol” last night. The singer dressed up in a bold red look designed by Didu for the Hollywood Week episode.

Her corset top featured intricate ruching on the sleeves that draped off her shoulders and an architecturally-structured bodice. On the bottom, she wore a maxi skirt featuring a high slit outlined with lustrous feathers.

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan during Hollywood Week on “American Idol” on April 3. CREDIT: ABC

The judge accessorized with chunky gold jewelry. Perry showed up with a simple makeup look spotlighted by her red lipstick. Her dark hair was parted down the middle and styled simplistically.

Katy Perry during Hollywood Week on “American Idol” on April 3. CREDIT: ABC

She took the same bright hue down to her feet in Andrea Wazen’s Mandaloun ankle-wrap sandals. The pair, set on a 5-inch stiletto heel, was designed with an open toe, adjustable ankle ties and a rubber outsole.

Andrea Wazen Mandaloun Patent Ankle-Wrap Sandals CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

Strappy sandals are a classic footwear style that has been around for many years, and they have become even more popular, particularly during the spring and summer months. Paris Texas, Gia Borghini, Gucci and Versace have all curated their own takes on this trend that is clearly here to stay.

When it comes to footwear, Perry’s style is bold and sleek. She’s previously been seen in pointed-toe pumps, flats, and mules by labels like Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Manolo Blahnik. When off-duty, the star prefers comfortable sneakers and slides by Adidas, Saint Laurent and Birkenstock. She also wears her own line of Katy Perry Collection shoes, which feature statement-making sandals, pumps, and flats with sparkly embellishments and bold colors.

Perry is known for her bold and eclectic fashion sense, often mixing bright colors, playful prints, and statement pieces to create eye-catching looks. She has collaborated with several designers and brands over the years to create her unique style. In recent years, the musician has also experimented with more avant-garde and edgy looks, such as bold prints, metallics and statement boots. She has also incorporated elements of streetwear into her wardrobe, often pairing casual pieces like sneakers and hoodies with more dressed-up items. It is apparent that the “Fireworks” singer is not afraid to take risks and push boundaries with her outfits, making her a true fashion icon.

