Katy Perry Flexes Her Feet in Two-Toned Jeans for Duet Performance With Haven Madison on ‘American Idol’ Season 21 Finale

“American Idol” wrapped another season on Sunday that ended with the crowning of the show’s 21st winner Iam Tongi. The live three-hour event featured special performances from music legends and today’s top artists with the top three contestants taking the stage one last time.

The show’s co-judge and singer Katy Perry shared a sweet moment onstage with Haven Madison.

L-R) Katy Perry and Haven Madison perform “Still Need You” during the season finale of “American Idol” on May 21, 2023. CREDIT: ABC via Getty Images

Madison, who became a top eight contestant during the reality competition series joined Perry for a duet of her original song, “Still Need You” and Perry’s “By the Grace of God.” The duo serenaded the crowd on a dimly lit stage setting that was decorated with candles and lantern lights.

Perry took a casual approach to style for the performance. The pop star sported a full outfit from Stella McCartney’s fall 2023 collection. Perry’s ensemble consisted of a cropped mixed-pattern shirt and vintage double-tone denim jeans that featured distressed detailing on the hem.

The “Hot N’ Cold” artist’s dark hair was parted on the side and styled in loose curls. As for glam, Perry went with soft makeup and a glossy neutral pout.

Perry opted against footwear for the appearance, deciding to go barefoot instead of slipping into a striking pair of heels or statement mules.

Later in the finale, Perry sparkled while posing with the 21st winner Iam Tongi. The entertainer looked stunning in an orange glittery mesh dress. The garment had streamlined cutouts at the center that were held together by 3D roses. The piece also had a dramatic train see-through floor-length skirt. Perry completed her look with a pair of matching platform sandals.

(L-R) Ryan Seacrest, Katy Perry, Iam Tongi, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan at the season finale of “American Idol” on May 21, 2023. CREDIT: ABC via Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, Perry is known for having a bold and eclectic style sense, often mixing bright colors, playful prints, and statement pieces to create eye-catching looks. As for footwear, the musician has been seen in everything from pointed-toe pumps, to flats and mules by labels like Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Manolo Blahnik.

When off-duty, the entertainer prefers comfortable sneakers and slides by Adidas, Saint Laurent and Birkenstock. She also wears her own line of Katy Perry Collection shoes, which feature statement-making sandals, pumps and flats with sparkly embellishments and bold colors.

