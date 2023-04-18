Katy Perry Pops in Black & White Outfit With Her Own $119 Patent Block Heels for About You

Katy Perry shared a glimpse at her latest fashion projects in minimalist style this week.

On Tuesday, Perry wore a two-toned outfit in a new post showcasing her new spring collection drop for affordable German retailer About You. Her line includes an array of retro and contemporary dresses, separates and outerwear in hues of black, white, pink, olive green, blue and yellow, ranging from $28-$136 on About You’s website. The Footwear News cover star celebrated the occasion with in a new photo series on Instagram, where she wore the line’s $68 white Ria blouse and lettuce-hemmed black pants.

“Here’s a way to UPLIFT your black and white staples,” the musician humorously captioned her post.

When it came to shoes, Perry completed her outfit with footwear from her own Katy Perry Collections show brand: a set of block-heeled pumps. The “Firework” singer’s $119 Uplift Ankle Strap style featured glossy black squared toes and ankle straps, complete with front platform soles. A set of thick 4.02-inch block heels finished the pair with a geometric base, providing Perry with a dash of retro flair to complete her outfit.

Katy Perry’s Uplift Ankle Strap pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Katy Perry Collections

For footwear, the “Hot N’ Cold” singer’s shoe style is bold and sleek — often coordinated to her ensembles for performances and events. Perry’s previously been seen in pointed-toe pumps, flats, and mules by labels like Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and Manolo Blahnik. When off-duty, the star prefers comfortable sneakers and slides by Adidas, Saint Laurent and Birkenstock. She also wears her own line of Katy Perry Collection shoes, which feature statement-making sandals, pumps and flats with sparkly embellishments and bold colors — and which she recently relaunched after buying it back in 2022.

