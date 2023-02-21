Katie Holmes Elevates Leather Skirt & Cozy Knitwear With Her Go-To Staud Boots

Nobody’s mastered the art of “everywoman” dressing quite like Katie Holmes — and if you need further proof, just look at her latest outfit.

Holmes was spotted out and about in New York City on Tuesday afternoon, amidst performances of her new Broadway play “The Wanderers.” The “Dawson’s Creek” actress‘ on-the-go outfit featured a heathered beige sweater, smoothly slouched atop a $400 brown leather midi skirt from Mango. The pleated piece added a sharp dash of texture to Holmes’ comfortable ensemble, which was simply completed with black oval-shaped sunglasses and a plush cream collared jacket — slung over her shoulder for a nonchalant twist.

Katie Holmes steps out in New York City on Feb. 20, 2023. CREDIT: MANGO

When it came to footwear, Holmes slipped on her go-to boots from New York-based label Staud to complete her outfit: the brand’s $495 Wally boots. The style — which Staud has released in multiple colors, including brown, pink and olive green — featured faintly slouchy shafts, lightly squared pointed toes and tonal front stitching, all crafted from smooth black leather. Adding to the knee-high set’s easygoing nature were 2.2-inch kitten heels, providing Holmes with a subtle height boost that was chic and relaxed.

Staud’s Wally boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Staud

The set proved Holmes’ adeptness at layering tonal neutrals, showing how mixed textures in hues like brown, black and cream can create a cohesive ensemble. They also showed the power of re-wearing favorite wardrobe staples again and again, as Holmes has made the shoes one of her wardrobe staples — whether en route to a performance or sitting in the front row at New York Fashion Week.

(L-R): Katie Holmes and Lily Allen attend Ulla Johnson’s fall 2023 fashion show in New York City during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 12, 2023. CREDIT: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Holmes is best known for her classic everywoman style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. On the footwear front, she keeps her selections classic with Veja and Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules. Beyond her sharp off-duty footwear, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry also earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador. Previously, she served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu and Ann Taylor. Additionally, Holmes was the co-founder of fashion line Holmes & Yang, launched with her then-stylist Jeanne Yang, from 2011 to 2014.

