Katie Holmes Channels Steve Jobs in Black Turtleneck & ‘Dad’ Jeans at Global Citizen Now Summit

Whether intentionally or not, Katie Holmes served a look reminiscent of the late Steve Jobs’s uniform at the Global Citizen Now Summit in New York on Friday.

The “Dawson’s Creek” actress wore a black turtleneck with loose-fitting ‘dad’ jeans. She left her shirt untucked and added a chic matching blazer on top.

Katie Holmes speaks at the Global Citizen Now Summit at The Glasshouse in NYC on Friday. CREDIT: Getty

During presentations throughout his career, the former Apple CEO became well known for always wearing a black mock turtleneck shirt tucked into jeans and comfortable gray New Balance sneakers.

Steve Jobs shows off his uniform during a presentation. CREDIT: Getty

Unlike the legendary inventor and mogul, Holmes didn’t wear sneakers, instead tying her outfit together with a pair of plum-colored leather boots featuring a block heel design and a square toe with metal hardware.

Katie Holmes wears a black turtleneck with a matching blazer on top, boyfriend jeans and dark purple leather boots. CREDIT: Getty

A closer look at Katie Holmes wearing deep purple leather block-heel boots featuring a square toe and metal accents. CREDIT: Getty

Throughout her career, Katie Holmes has become known as one of the Big Apple’s fashion “it” girls and a street-style maven. Whether she’s hitting the red carpet, sitting front row at a fashion show or pounding the pavement, she always manages to make a splash with what she’s wearing.

When getting a bit more dressed up, she tends to reach for chic pumps, strappy sandals and loafers from brands like Tamara Mellon, Gianvito Rossi, Prada, Marni and Gucci. On days off, Holmes can often be spotted traversing the streets of Manhattan in both affordable and designer sneakers from the likes of Adidas, New Balance, Chloe and Acne. She’s also a fan of Italian-made ballet flats from Yuni Buffa and timeless Birkenstock sandals.

