Katie Holmes Gets Casual Chic in Chocolate Mango Bomber, Classic Jeans & Eco-Friendly Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Katie Holmes kickstarted her morning in style while on a coffee run in New York City.

Stepping out in Manhattan on Tuesday, Holmes wore a blue and white striped hoodie with a set of high-waisted blue denim jeans. The “Wanderers” star’s casual set was sharply layered with a faintly oversized chocolate leather bomber jacket from Mango, complete with drop-style sleeves and ribbed knit trim. In keeping with her penchant for tonal neutrals — as well as her naturally “everywoman” style sensibility —

Katie Holmes walks in New York City, New York on March 7, 2023. CREDIT: MANGO

Holmes finished her attire with a structured dark leather shoulder bag, oversized tortoiseshell-framed sunglasses and a quick ponytail.

When it came to shoes, the “Dawson’s Creek” actress stepped into lightweight — and sustainable — Chloé sneakers. The star’s $795 Nama style featured thick white rigged soles with stitch-detailed white, tan and brown fabric uppers. Her lace-up set was notably created with 40% recycled materials, including recycled microsuede, thermoplastic elastomer, rubber powder and polyester made from plastic bottles. Holmes’ sneakers added a comfortable, whimsical finish to her outfit from their chunky shape and textures, providing a distinct alternative to a classic white athletic or low-top sneaker.

Related Sienna Miller Gets Cozy in $60 Mango Sweater & Retro Sneakers in NYC Katie Holmes Updates Businesswear Style With Sheer Top & Suede Pumps for 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' Emma Roberts Pops in Yellow Leather Dress & Stitched Combat Boots at Chloé's Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Show

Chloé’s Nama sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Chloé

The style is a regular one in Holmes’ shoe rotation; she was previously seen in the same pair with a brown plaid jacket and white overalls in Feb. 2022, as well.

Katie Holmes heads to a matinee of “The Wanderers” in New York City on Feb. 8, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Holmes is best known for her classic everywoman style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. On the footwear front, she keeps her selections classic with Veja and Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules. Beyond her sharp off-duty footwear, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry also earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador. Previously, she served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu and Ann Taylor. Additionally, Holmes was the co-founder of the fashion line Holmes & Yang, launched with her then-stylist Jeanne Yang, from 2011 to 2014.

Click through the gallery to see more of Katie Holmes’ best street style looks over the years.