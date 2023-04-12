Katie Holmes Reminisces on ‘Dawson’s Creek’ in Gabriela Hearst Dress for Glamour’s April 2023 Issue

Katie Holmes is Glamour’s April 2023 cover star.

The “Batman Begins” star spoke about her new film “Rare Objects,” reminisced on the filming of “Dawson’s Creek,” parenting while working and what’s next for her career.

“I was just 18 when we started, and I really appreciated the writing because I felt like, as a teenager, I had so many different feelings, trying to go from being a girl to a woman,” said Holmes when asked about her roll on the popular television show “Dawson’s Creek.” “So for me, playing that role, I was like, Oh, that’s what that means. Oh, I get that. I loved doing it. It was a really fun, profound experience.”

Katie Holmes for Glamour’s April 2023 issue. CREDIT: Glamour

The cover image saw Holmes sat before a plain white background clad in a plunging black, white and gold Gabriela Hearst gown with balloon sleeves that sat off-the-shoulders. The “First Daughter” actress’ ensemble was further accessorized with gold Ariana Boussard-Reifel earrings.

Similarly clad, another image saw Holmes clad in a pastel yellow sleeveless Bevza dress featuring cut-outs on the waist and a billowing skirt. The dress was belted and worn sans shoes. Finishing things off, the thespian wore Jennifer Fisher earrings, Sophie Buhai rings and Ariana Boussard-Reifel bracelets in silver styles.

Another image had Holmes dressed in business casual wear. The MTV Movie Award winner wore a billowing white strapless Ashlyn top with a fringy hemline worn with olive green high-waisted trousers from Diotima and dangling Basak Bayal earrings. Although they weren’t visible in the editorial spread, Holmes wore Khaite shoes.

When asked what was next for her, Holmes had this to say, “Well, I’m putting together two films right now. One is a smaller one that Alan Cumming and I wrote together, and it’ll be the two of us. I’m always trying to find stories. It’s so exciting to have a voice as a woman and put our perspective out there.”

