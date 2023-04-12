Katie Holmes Embraces Cutout Trend in Edgy Floral Skirt & White Pumps for ‘Rare Objects’ Press Tour

Katie Holmes was photographed out in New York serving major looks yesterday during the press tour of her new film “Rare Objects.”

Katie Holmes seen out and about in Manhattan on April 11, 2023, in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

The “Batman Begins” actress wore a lengthy crisp white button-down worn tucked into a gray and cream floral maxi-length skirt featuring a peekaboo cutout.

Worn with the majority white look, the “Dawson’s Creek” star wore white square-toed pumps with short block heels. A single shoe in the set had a hole in the leather on the toe.

A closer look at Katie Holmes’ shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

While out in New York today, Holmes went more casual dressed in a gray slouchy knit sweater worn with olive green belted slacks speckled with yellow paint splatters. The thespian accessorized her look with a black leather shoulder bag.

Similarly to her white look, Holmes‘ olive green look was rounded out with slip-on bright green mules in a glittering style. The sharp pair had rounded open-toes and sat atop stiletto heels reaching 3 to 4 inches in height.

Katie Holmes is seen walking in soho on April 12, 2023 in New York. CREDIT: GC Images

Mules are shoes featuring an open back without any type of strap or constraint on the heel. The shoe style is most often thought of in its closed-toe variety, though it can also be an open-toed shoe silhouette featuring a thick strap across the top of the foot.

A closer look at Katie Holmes’ shoes. CREDIT: GC Images

Holmes is best known for her classic everywoman style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. On the footwear front, she keeps her selections classic with Veja and Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules. Beyond her sharp off-duty footwear, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry also earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador. Previously, she served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu and Ann Taylor. Additionally, Holmes was the co-founder of the fashion line Holmes & Yang, launched with her then-stylist Jeanne Yang, from 2011 to 2014.

