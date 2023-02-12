Katie Holmes Wore Her Go-To Boots with A Chic Olive Overcoat at Ulla Johnson’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show

Katie Holmes brought chic winter style to the front row for Ulla Johnson’s fall 2023 runway show at New York Fashion Week. Holmes was joined at the star-studded occasion by Lily Allen, Sophia Anne Caruso, Salem Mitchell and Sofia Black-D’Elia.

While seated at the show on Sunday afternoon, Holmes wore a black maxi dress with a flowing asymmetric skirt and high neckline. The “Wanderers” star’s contemporary piece was layered beneath a tonal overcoat crafted from olive green wool, featuring pointed lapels and double-breasted front buttons. Holmes simply finished her outfit with a black leather clutch.

(L-R): Katie Holmes and Lily Allen attend Ulla Johnson’s fall 2023 fashion show in New York City during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 12, 2023. CREDIT: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Holmes also opted to bring her outfit a tonal pop of color with a deep pink lipstick, as well as indigo-blue stone drop earrings. The choice smoothly complemented the boho-feminine aesthetic of Johnson, who Holmes has supported at Fashion Week shows for years.

When it came to footwear, Holmes opted for one of her trusty go-to shoe styles by Staud to finish her outfit. Her sold-out Wally boots featured black leather knee-high uppers with front stitching and lightly squared pointed toes. Adding to the set’s easygoing nature were 2-inch kitten heels, providing Holmes with a subtle height boost throughout the show.

(L-R): Katie Holmes and Lily Allen attend Ulla Johnson’s fall 2023 fashion show in New York City during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 12, 2023. CREDIT: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

New York Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in New York City. Held from Feb. 10-15, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Prabal Gurung, Rodarte, Coach, Proenza Schouler, Carolina Herrera, Thom Browne and Luar. This season also features brands presenting for the first time on the Fashion Week calendar, including Heron Preston, Palomo Spain, Cucculelli Shaheen and Kate Barton.

