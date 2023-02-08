×
Katie Holmes Revamps White Overalls With Chloé’s Sustainable Sneakers Before Broadway Show

By Aaron Royce
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes brought her nonchalant style to Broadway this week while heading to a matinee performance of her latest project, “The Wanderers.” The play, which Holmes stars in alongside Sarah Cooper, Lucy Freyer and Dave Klasko, is currently running until Apr. 2 at the Laura Pels Theatre at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre.

Stepping out in Manhattan, Holmes wore a set of cream overalls over a matching ruffled blouse. The contrasting set was layered against the winter chill by the “Alone Together” star with a dark brown woolen jacket, covered in a black and white striped plaid print. Finishing Holmes’ outfit was a simple navy blue canvas tote bag and black sunglasses, as well as EvolveTogether’s deep green Amazonia face mask — which can be purchased in a pack of 30 masks for $36.

Katie Holmes heads to a matinee of “The Wanderers” in New York City on Feb. 8, 2023.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, the “Dawson’s Creek” actress stepped into lightweight — and sustainable — Chloé sneakers. The star’s $795 Nama Stitch style featured thick white rigged soles with stitch-detailed white, tan and brown fabric uppers. Her lace-up set was notably created with 40% recycled materials, including recycled microsuede, thermoplastic elastomer, rubber powder and polyester made from plastic bottles. Though Holmes’ colorway is currently sold out, ten other hues are currently available on sites including Saks Fifth Avenue.

A closer look at Holmes’ Chloé sneakers.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

The style is a regular one in Holmes’ shoe rotation; she was previously seen in the same pair with a cream coat in Nov. 2022, as well.

Katie Holmes, Chloe, Falconeri, winter style, winter fashion, fall style, womens fashion, fall fashion, sneakers, sustainable sneakers, woven sneakers, white sneakers, all white sneakers, knit sneakers, coat, cashmere coat, white coat, winter coat, fall coat, fall sweater, knit sweater, winter sweater, womens sweater
Katie Holmes walks in New York City on Nov. 20, 2022.
CREDIT: Falconeri x Michael Stewart

Holmes is best known for her classic everywoman style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. On the footwear front, she keeps her selections classic with Veja and Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules. Beyond her sharp off-duty footwear, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry also earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador. Previously, she served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu and Ann Taylor. Additionally, Holmes was the co-founder of the fashion line Holmes & Yang, launched with her then-stylist Jeanne Yang, from 2011 to 2014.

Click through the gallery to see more of Katie Holmes’ best street style looks over the years.

