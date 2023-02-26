Katie Holmes Cozies Up in Boho Vegan Coat and Colorful Chloé Sneakers in NYC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Katie Holmes brought a pop of color to the chilly New York streets this weekend.

While out in Manhattan on Saturday, Holmes was spotted in a chic winter ensemble. The “Alone Together” star‘s outfit consisted of a soft cream crewneck sweater, black sweatpants and socks. Cozily tying her outfit together with a bohemian finish was a Simkhai overcoat. Designed by Jonathan Simkhai, the $1,195 Windsor style featured a full-length silhouette crafted from tan faux-sueded vegan leather, accentuated by wide faux-sherpa lapels and laced stitching across its arms and pockets.

Katie Holmes strolls in New York City, New York on Feb. 25, 2023. CREDIT: MEGA/GC Images

Holmes’ accessories included tortoiseshell-framed sunglasses and a large black tote bag, as well as EvolveTogether’s popular Kos face mask; her bright pink style can be purchased in a pack of 7 for $16 on the brand’s website. An edgy finish also came from her go-to A.P.C. shoulder bag — the label’s $840 Grace bag, a flap-front style crafted from crocodile-embossed black leather.

When it came to shoes, the “Dawson’s Creek” actress stepped into lightweight — and sustainable — Chloé sneakers. The star’s $795 Nama style featured thick white rigged soles with stitch-detailed blue, salmon, green, pink and dark yellow fabric uppers. Her lace-up set was notably created with 40% recycled materials, including recycled microsuede, thermoplastic elastomer, rubber powder and polyester made from plastic bottles.

A closer look at Holmes’ Chloé sneakers. CREDIT: MEGA/GC Images

Chloé’s Nama sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Chloé

The style is a regular go-to in Holmes’ shoe rotation, which she owns in both the aforementioned multicolored and white hues. In fact, she was previously seen in her white pair earlier this month while en route to a matinee performance of her off-Broadway play “The Wanderers.”

Katie Holmes heads to a matinee of “The Wanderers” in New York City on Feb. 8, 2023. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Holmes is best known for her classic everywoman style, often re-wearing beloved pieces year-round. On the footwear front, she keeps her selections classic with Veja and Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers and Bottega Veneta mules. Beyond her sharp off-duty footwear, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry also earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador. Previously, she served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu and Ann Taylor. Additionally, Holmes was the co-founder of the fashion line Holmes & Yang, launched with her then-stylist Jeanne Yang, from 2011 to 2014.

