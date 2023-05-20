Katie Holmes Sparkles in Bejeweled Manolo Blahnik Pink Hangisi Heels & Sharp-Shoulder Suit at Cannes Film Festival

Katie Holmes was pretty in pink Manolo Blahnik heels during the 76th Cannes Film Festival on Thursday.

The actress exuded a sleek and polished vibe as she opted for an all-black ensemble. Her attire showcased a tailored blazer featuring a double-breasted silhouette. Complementing the blazer, she chose a maxi skirt with a striking silver zipper running down the center, giving the right amount of edginess to her sophisticated look.

Katie Holmes is seen at Le Majestic Hotel during the 76th Cannes film festival on May 18, 2023 in Cannes. CREDIT: GC Images

Bringing color to her ensemble, she selected Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Pink Satin Jewel Buckle Slingback Pumps, retailing for $1,995. She donned a classic silhouette designed with a crystal buckle ornament, 2-inch covered heel, leather lining and sole, pointed toe and slingback stretch strap for this slip-on style.

Related Yseult Pumps Up the Volume in Alexander McQueen Red Rose Dress & Fierce Deconstructed Ankle Boots for 'Indiana Jones' Premiere at Cannes Film Festival 2023 Alessandra Ambrosio Ignites the Streets of Cannes in Versatile Loewe Sneakers & Palazzo Pants Elle Fanning Brings Romance to Cannes in 3D Floral Sandals Daisy & Rodarte Embroidered Dress

The slingback pump trend has been prominent for decades with its timeless elegance and versatile appeal. They were first introduced by Chanel in 1957, adding a touch of sophistication to any outfit and offering a comfortable yet stylish option for both formal and casual occasions.

Manolo Blahnik Hangisi Pink Satin Jewel Buckle Slingback Pumps CREDIT: Manolo Blahnik

Holmes is renowned for her timeless and relatable fashion sense, frequently incorporating cherished pieces into her year-round wardrobe. She opts for classic footwear choices such as Veja and Adidas sneakers, Gucci loafers, and Bottega Veneta mules.

As an Olay brand ambassador, she combines her fashion expertise with beauty endorsements. Furthermore, Holmes co-founded the fashion line Holmes & Yang with stylist Jeanne Yang from 2011 to 2014.

The 2023 Festival De Cannes reigns as a celebratory arena for international film, esteemed directors, filmmakers, actors and cultural productions. Dated back to 1946, The International Film Festival now holds its 76th edition this year with those who participate migrating off to Cannes, France.

From May 16 to May 27, films of the official selection will battle it out within “In Competition,” “Un Certain Regard,” “Out of Competition,” “Midnight Screenings,” “Cannes Premiere” and ”Special Screenings” categories. Exemplary films such as “Parasite,” “Pulp Fiction,” “Blue Is The Warmest Color,” and more have received acknowledgment by the festival as Palme d’Or winners.

PHOTOS: Cannes Film Festival 2023 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals