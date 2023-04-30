Katie Holmes Revamps Cocktail Attire in Leather Blazer and Her Go-To Boots for Mikimoto’s 130th Anniversary Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Katie Holmes brought her signature nonchalant glamour to Manhattan for Mikimoto’s 130th anniversary celebration.

On Saturday night, Holmes arrived to Central Park Tower in New York City for the occasion in a two-toned outfit, paired with a white leather top-handled bag. The “Dawson’s Creek” star’s ensemble featured a white Chloé shirtdress with a button-down front, crocheted sides and sharp collar, which she smoothly layered beneath a black leather coat with pointed lapels. Holmes simply finished her attire with a gold Mikimoto necklace, which was adorned with dark natural pearls and sparkling diamonds.

Katie Holmes attends Mikimoto’s 130th anniversary celebration at Central Park Tower in New York City on April 29, 2023. CREDIT: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Holmes’ nonchalant approach to dressing — both for the special occasion, and to beat the rain — was both practical and chic, proving that cocktail attire can be personal and easygoing.

When it came to footwear, Holmes slipped on her go-to boots from New York-based label Staud to complete her outfit: the brand’s $495 Wally boots. The style — which Staud has released in multiple colors, including brown, pink and olive green — featured faintly slouchy shafts, lightly squared pointed toes and tonal front stitching, all crafted from smooth black leather. Adding to the knee-high set’s easygoing nature were 2.2-inch kitten heels, providing Holmes with a subtle height boost that was chic and relaxed.

Staud’s Wally boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Staud

Mikimoto’s 130th anniversary celebrated the luxury jewelry brand’s heritage and signature pearls. The occasion was hosted by Amber Valletta and stylist Julia von Boehm at Central Park Tower, with guests including Katie Holmes, Brooklyn and Nicola-Peltz Beckham and Janelle Monae

