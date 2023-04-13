Kathryn Hahn Suits Up in Brown Blazer & Glossy Pumps on ‘Drew Barrymore’

Kathryn Hahn appeared on an episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show” which aired today. Hahn spoke about her new Hulu show “Tiny Beautiful Things” and her role in the hit miniseries “Wandavision.”

Kathryn Hahn on an episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show” which aired on April 13, 2023. CREDIT: The Drew Barrymore Show

For her talk show appearance, the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” actress wore a light brown suit comprised of a structured oversized blazer and baggy trousers. Underneath her blazer jacket was a white and blue striped button-down that was neatly tucked into the waist of her pants.

Menswear-inspired suits for women sometimes feature oversized blazers and roomy trousers. Though slightly oversized, these suits are made with a women’s form in mind yet feature overt nods to men’s suiting.

As for accessories, Hahn donned a gold chain necklace to match her chunky gold rings, bracelets and thick gilded mid-size hoops. The “Bad Moms” star styled her long brown cascading hair simply parted down the middle and worn in voluminous face-framing waves.

Related Chloe Bailey Talks 'Praise This' & Overcoming Imposter Syndrome in Ruched Dress & Stiletto Boots on 'Drew Barrymore' Carly Pearce Holds Court in Double Slit Dress & Crystal-Embellished Heels at CMT Music Awards 2023 Hailey Bieber Evokes 90s Supermodels in Saint Laurent Micro Shorts & Pointy Pumps

Kathryn Hahn on an episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show” which aired on April 13, 2023. CREDIT: The Drew Barrymore Show

On her feet, Hahn opted for a sharp addition to her ensemble, stepping out in a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps that juxtaposed the stark white of her dress. The pair featured thin heels, around 3 to 4 inches, triangular toes and a sturdy construction. The footwear is commonplace for many celebrities, Hahn included. The set instantly streamlined Hahn’s attire, forming a neutral base that allowed its textured detailing to stand out even further.

A closer look at Kathryn Hahn’s shoes. CREDIT: The Drew Barrymore Show

Pumps like Hahn’s like pair are a closet staple, able to bring instant sharpness to ensembles ranging from casual to formal. The most popular styles often feature leather or suede uppers with stiletto heels, as seen in new pairs by L’Agence, Brother Vellies and Sam Edelman. In addition to Hahn, stars like Zendaya, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have also worn sleek pumps by Christian Louboutin, Burberry and Saint Laurent in recent months.

PHOTOS: See how high heels have evolved over the decades.