Kate Spade & Trans Influencer Dylan Mulvaney Spark Anti-Woke Controversy for ‘Alienating’ Conservative Women in Spring Style Video

Kate Spade New York’s latest partnership has sparked controversy among conservative party members on social media.

The New York-based womenswear brand has released new videos promoting its spring 2023 collection in partnership with TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney, the transgender woman best known for her transitional video series “Days of Girlhood.” Though Mulvaney is a longtime partner of Kate Spade — having attended its presentations and promoted products since September 2022 — right-wing politicians and identifying members are now taking notice from her latest TikTok video. On Twitter, the video has received more than 1 million views.

Mulvaney’s newest video, published on Tuesday, finds her wearing a blue floral dress and pom-pom-topped sandals at Spade’s Rockefeller Center store in New York — later swapped for a pink puff-sleeved dress and tricolored sandals, all from the brand’s new spring collection. Right-wing conservatives are taking offense from the transgender influencer promoting traditionally feminine clothing, which they voiced on platforms including Twitter.

“Welp @katespadeny is the latest brand to tell conservative women they don’t want their business by having Dylan Mulvaney promote their products. What are brands like Kate Spade thinking when they hire a man that will alienate half their client pool?” said ex-music video director Robby Starbuck on Twitter, which was promoted by End Wokeness, an account dedicated toward progressivism.

Welp @katespadeny is the latest brand to tell conservative women they don’t want their business by having Dylan Mulvaney promote their products. What are brands like Kate Spade thinking when they hire a man that will alienate half their client pool? pic.twitter.com/dWk7GEoikb — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 29, 2023

Similar negative posts have been shared by conservative party members online, including commentator Chris Elston, who deemed the moment “insulting women.”

Despite social media posts from shoppers claiming they’ll never purchase Spade products again, numerous others have supported Mulvaney with positivity in her post’s comments — including Kathy Hilton and “Dance Moms” alum Melissa Gisoni.

The moment follows Spade’s appointment of Sofia Wylie and Mika Kumahira to its Social Impact Council, a group of female leaders who aim to further mental health and female empowerment around the world.

At this time, Mulvaney has not yet commented on the reactions or comments to her Kate Spade video.

