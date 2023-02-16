Kate Moss Honors Vivienne Westwood in Floral Dress & 5-Inch Heels at Memorial Service

Kate Moss attended Dame Vivienne Westwood’s memorial service today. The legendary fashion designer, famous for spearheading the punk fashion movement, passed away in Clapham, South London on Dec. 29, 2022 at the age of 81.

Moss, a longtime model and muse to Westwood, attended the funeral at Southwark Cathedral in London with her daughter, Lila Moss. For the occasion, Kate wore black fishnet tights layered beneath a flowing black silk button-down maxi dress, covered in a romantic rose floral print. Layered atop was a black velvet Westwood coat with large rounded orange resin buttons embossed with Westwood’s signature Orb logo.

Kate Moss attends Dame Vivienne Westwood’s memorial service at Southwark Cathedral in London on Feb. 16, 2023. CREDIT: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Moss also paired the outfit a crystal-studded black beret and two-layered silver chain and pearl Orb pendant necklaces.

Thick black platform pumps — another signature of Westwood’s — completed Moss’ outfit. Her style included rounded counters and toes, complete with a thick interior base. Thick square heels totaling at least 5 inches in height completed the set with a soaring height boost, paying homage to Westwood’s signature use of the style’s rebellious nature within her brand.

Lila notably wore Westwood heels as well: a stiletto-heeled, platform-soled take on the designer’s infamous buckled Pirate boots; the same Pirate style has been worn in biker boot forms by Kate — who owns at least 4 colorways — since 1999.

(L-R): Lila and Kate Moss attends Dame Vivienne Westwood’s memorial service at Southwark Cathedral in London on Feb. 16, 2023. CREDIT: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Dame Vivienne Westwood passed away on Dec. 29, 2022. The 81-year-old fashion designer, renowned for her punk aesthetics and passion for environmentalism that led the rock n’ roll movement of the late 1900s, was remembered with a memorial service in Southwark Cathedral in London in Feb. 2023.

The occasion brought forth a range of guests — many dressed in homage to Westwood — including Kate Moss, Marc Jacobs, Elle Fanning, Victoria Beckham, Christina Hendricks, Helena Bonham Carter, Dame Zandra Rhodes, Stormzy, Vanessa Redgrave, Nick Cave and Erdem Moralioglu. Performances were also done by Bobby Gillespie, Paloma Faith and Beth Ditto.

