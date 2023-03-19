Kate Middleton Laces into White Sneakers with Her Children for the Royal Family’s Mother’s Day Portrait

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, celebrated motherhood in casually chic style for the royal family’s 2023 Mother’s Day portrait.

In a new photo by royal family photographer Matt Porteous, as seen on Instagram, the princess wore a classic white button-down shirt with a lacy eyelet pattern that channeled floral textures. Paired with a set of dark blue skinny jeans, Middleton’s outfit was both bohemian and contemporary, while providing a feminine take on classic wardrobe pieces.

The royal children coordinated with Middleton in neutral tones with pops of blue and white, as well. 9-year-old Prince George was dressed in a blue polo shirt, dark blue shorts and black Nike high-top sneakers. Meanwhile, 7-year-old Princess Charlotte wore a blue chambray jumpsuit — complete with whimsical red pom pom-lined flared sleeves — with black low-top sneakers. Middleton’s youngest child, 4-year-old Prince Louis, completed the group with a striped navy and white polo shirt, blue denim shorts and black Adidas sneakers.

When it came to shoes, Middleton laced into a set of monochrome white sneakers to complete her outfit with a sporty finish. Her style included paneled uppers with front laces, finished with flat rubber soles for a comfortable base. The style smoothly complemented her attire, matching its lighter hues while remaining versatile for everyday wear — a similar technique that’s led to all-white sneakers‘ high popularity in recent years, with new styles released by brands including Reebok, Superga, Koio and Cariuma.

The moment follows Middleton’s viral appearance at the Mons Barrack’s 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Friday, where she wore a teal Catherine Walker button-up coat, fascinator and pointed-toe pumps.

Kate Middleton presents a traditional sprig of shamrock to an Officer during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade at Mons Barracks on March 17, 2023 in Aldershot, Eng. CREDIT: Getty Images

Middleton is more typically seen in pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among others. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

