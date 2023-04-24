Kate Middleton Suits Up in Reiss Blazer & Buckled Flats for Baby Bank Visit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, was sharply suited for her latest charitable visit on Monday.

Middleton stepped out in Windsor, England to visit the headquarters of Baby Bank. For the occasion, the princess wore a neutral outfit featuring a chic beige blazer from Reiss. Her $520 Larsson style included double-breasted tortoiseshell buttons and wide peak lapels, allowing it to make a sharp statement when layered atop a light cream blouse and black high-waisted trousers.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales visits The Baby Bank in Windsor, England on April 24, 2023. CREDIT: Jeremy Selwyn - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Middleton finished her outfit with a delicate gold pendant necklace, as well as matching openwork hoop earrings — similar to new styles from brands including Kendra Scott, Missoma and Alexis Bittar.

When it came to shoes, Middleton completed her attire with a pair of Boden flats. Her $190 Ballet style featured pointed-toe uppers with closed counters, all crafted from smooth black suede; t. The pair was complete with short 0.6-inch block heels, as well as braided leather buckles atop each toe. The style gave a contemporary finish to Middleton’s outfit while remaining professional and sharp, similar to new preppy styles by Sam Edelman, Nine West and Kate Spade New York.

Boden’s Ballet flats. CREDIT: Courtesy of Boden

During her visit, Middleton learned about Baby Bank’s work to support families in Windsor and its surrounding areas by providing them with items including baby kits, school uniforms, shoes and beds. The royal spoke with staff members and folded clothing for distribution, which is sourced from public donations, local suppliers and retailers.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales visits The Baby Bank in Windsor, England on April 24, 2023. CREDIT: Jeremy Selwyn / POOL / AFP

Middleton is more typically seen in pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among others. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable all-white sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

