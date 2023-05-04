Kate Middleton Pops in Bright Red Coat & White Jimmy Choo Heels at Pub Ahead of King Charles’ Coronation

Kate Middleton paid a visit to the Dog & Duck Pub in London today alongside Prince William, ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III. Once at the pub, Middleton sipped ciders while William pulled a pint of Kingmaker Pale Ale, a Nicholson’s beer brewed specially for the coronation.

The Princess of Wales was outfitted in a bright red Eponion London fitted jacket comprised of a high Mandarin style neckline, coordinating red button closures, bright blue lining and lengthy sleeves.

Kate Middleton and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive for a visit to the Dog & Duck Pub during a visit to Soho ahead of the Coronation of Prince Charles III on May 04, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

The tailored outerwear was worn overtop Suzannah’s Flippy Wiggle flowy contrasting white dress with puffy sleeves, a belted waistline and black button detailing. The dress is perfect for the upcoming spring-summer season.

For the finishing touches, Middleton toted a white Mulberry leather mini bag with chain detailing worn with gold hoop earrings fastened to delicate teardrop-shaped pearls. As usual, the public figure wore her hair down in a side part styled in simple and effortless waves.

On the footwear front, the royal opted for pointed-toe “Romy 85” pumps from Jimmy Choo crafted out of shiny white leather that perfectly matched her outfit’s ongoing red and white color scheme. The sharp silhouette is a go-to shoe for the princess, no matter the shade. The shoes were comprised of thin stiletto heels ranging from about 3 to 4 inches in height.

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

Jimmy Choo “Romy 85” pumps in white. CREDIT: Jimmy Choo

The pair also featured prominent triangular toes and a walkable sturdy construction. Much like Middleton, the shoe style is a staple for many stars, worn mainly for formal occasions.

Middleton can often be found wearing pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among others. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

Kate Middleton arrived for a visit to the Dog & Duck Pub during a visit to Soho ahead of the Coronation of Prince Charles III on May 04, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

