Princess of Wales Kate Middleton Beats Prince William in Spin Race in Heeled Boots & Houndstooth Skirt

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, made a sharp arrival — with a sporty twist — for a visit to the Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre with Prince William. The royal couple’s visit was part of their trip to Port Talbot, United Kingdom, where they heard how sports and exercise can support mental health.

While at the Centre, the princess spoke with its staff — and even won a spin race against Prince William — in a chic light cream turtleneck sweater. The sharp knitwear was tucked into a black and white houndstooth-printed midi skirt, which she briefly layered beneath a long cream overcoat for a winter-worthy finish.

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William ride exercise bikes at the Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre in Port Talbot, United Kingdom on Feb. 28, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Middleton’s outfit was complete with small diamond and pearl drop earrings, as well as a yellow daffodil flower pin — worn to support the Marie Curie Cancer Care charity, and symbolize the beginning of spring.

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William ride exercise bikes at the Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre in Port Talbot, United Kingdom on Feb. 28, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Middleton slipped into a chic set of pointed-toe boots. Her black suede style featured triangular toes with smooth uppers, appearing to end with a set of block heels totaling at least 2 to 3 inches in height. The style provided a clean base for her ensemble while remaining sharp and versatile for an array of outfits in the current winter season.

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William ride exercise bikes at the Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre in Port Talbot, United Kingdom on Feb. 28, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William leave the Aberavon Leisure and Fitness Centre in Port Talbot, United Kingdom on Feb. 28, 2023. CREDIT: Getty Images

Middleton is more typically seen in pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among other. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

