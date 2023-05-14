Kate Middleton Elegantly Plays Piano in Blue Evening Dress and Diamonds for Surprise Eurovision 2023 Performance

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, made a surprise appearance during the 2023 Eurovision Songwriting Competition. The Liverpool event features international musical groups and performers competing in a widely broadcasted music competition organized by the European Broadcasting Union.

In a pre-recorded video shared to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ Instagram page on Saturday, Middleton played Kalush Orchestra’s “Stefania” on the piano with the musical group itself — which won Eurovision’s competition in 2022. For the occasion, she wore a blue Jenny Packham dress with a one-sleeved silhouette. The royal’s eveningwear was complete with a long skirt, which elegantly flowed onto the floor as she performed.

Middleton also accented her outfit with sparkling diamond and sapphire fringed drop earrings for the occasion, sourced from the late Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother’s jewelry collection.

When it came to shoes, Middleton’s footwear could not be seen beneath her gown’s draped hemline. However, it’s highly likely she completed her outfit with a pair of pointed-toe pumps for the formal occasion. The style has become a go-to for the royal over the years, as she frequently wears complementary and matching styles with triangular toes and stiletto heels for a wide range of official occasions and events. In fact, Middleton’s appearances in two different pointed-toe Aquazzura heels during King Charles III’s coronation in early May amassed $726,000 in media exposure for the brand, as previously reported in FN.

Kate Middleton attends the governors-general and prime ministers lunch at Buckingham Palace on May 5, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

Middleton is more typically seen in pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among others. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable all-white sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

