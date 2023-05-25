Kate Middleton Thinks Pink in Barbie-Worthy Suit and Her Go-To Gianvito Rossi Pumps

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, was in a Barbie state of mind this week.

While visiting the Foundling Museum and nonprofit Kinship’s headquarters while discussing her “Shaping Us” campaign for the Centre for Early Childhood, Middleton was seen in a light pink Alexander McQueen suit.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales visits the Foundling Museum in London, England on May 25, 2023. CREDIT: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Designed by Sarah Burton, her set featured a sharply tailored blazer and matching pleated trousers. The Barbie-worthy set — which Middleton previously wore in June 2022 as well — was smoothly paired over a matching button-up blouse for a monochrome finish.

The princess complemented her attire with a white leather belt accented by a pearl-studded gold buckle, as well as small gold and pearl drop earrings.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales visits the Foundling Museum in London, England on May 25, 2023. CREDIT: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Middleton finished her outfit with a sharp pair of Gianvito Rossi’s pointed-toe pumps. Her $775 Gianvito 105 style — one of her go-to shoes, which she owns in at least five colors — featured smooth white kappa leather uppers with triangular toes and closed counters. A set of thin 4.1-inch stiletto heels finished the pair with a sharp height boost, while streamlining Middleton’s ensemble from their sleek silhouette and elevation.

A closer look at Middleton’s Rossi pumps. CREDIT: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Pointed-toe pumps are a classic shoe renowned for its sharply pointed toes and traditionally thin stiletto heels, seen as a dynamic finish to any ensemble. Pairs are frequently released year-round in a range of colors, textures and heights from numerous brands, including Stuart Weitzman, Schutz, Sarah Flint and Manolo Blahnik.

Gianvito Rossi’s Gianvito 105 pumps. CREDIT: Gianvito Rossi

Middleton is more typically seen in pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among others. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s “Gianvito 105” pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable all-white sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

