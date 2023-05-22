Kate Middleton Pops in Pink Dress & Espadrille Wedges to Visit Chelsea Flower Show 2023

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, was thinking pink while visiting the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show this week. The annual event, which is also called the “Great Spring Show,” is hosted by the Royal Horticultural Society to celebrate the season’s best flowers.

While visiting the Royal Hospital Chelsea for the occasion on Monday, Middleton wore a two-toned paneled pink dress by We+Em. The royal’s long-sleeved style featured a pleated button-down front with a tied waist sash, complemented by a collared neckline and midi-length hem. Her attire was minimally accessorized by a pair of small gold drop earrings.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show at Royal Hospital Chelsea in London, England on May 22, 2023. CREDIT: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, the princess completed her outfit with a set of woven wedges for a springtime twist. Her style featured a woven raffia base with uplifted front soles and 3 to 4-inch triangular heels, which connected to form a thick “wedged” base. The pair was complete with smooth light tan suede closed toes and counters, as well as thin upper lace-up straps that tied around her ankles. The style added a carefree, breezy finish to her attire while remaining versatile and chic for the occasion.

A closer look at Middleton’s wedges. CREDIT: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Espadrilles are favored in the spring and summer months for their lightweight construction, bohemian silhouette and nonchalant woven raffia wedged soles — which often connect thick heels with lifted front soles for a wedged appearance. Pairs are frequently favored annually in neutral hues like tan, brown, black and cream, as well as tonal colors like pink, blue and yellow — as seen in new styles by Tory Burch, Vince Camuto, Sam Edelman and Castaner.

Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with children while attending the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show at Royal Hospital Chelsea in London, England on May 22, 2023. CREDIT: Carl Court/Getty Images

Middleton is more typically seen in pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among others. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable all-white sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

