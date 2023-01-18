Princess of Wales Kate Middleton Styles Orange Hues With Slouchy Boots for School Visit

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, made a colorful entrance at Foxcubs Nursery on Wednesday. The royal’s visit to the children’s school was part of her ongoing work to highlight the importance of early development in children.

While entering the Nursery in Luton, England, the princess wore a burnt orange outfit by Gabriela Hearst. Her ensemble consisted of a lightly ribbed cashmere and silk-blend turtleneck sweater, paired with a matching midi skirt. Cinched with a deep brown belt, her outfit was chicly layered with a camel-toned wool coat by Massimo Dutti.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales visits Foxcubs Nursery in Luton, England on Jan. 18, 2023. CREDIT: JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Finishing her ensemble was a chocolate-brown suede clutch by Stuart Weitzman, as well as light-catching citrine teardrop earrings by Kiki Mcdonough.

When it came to shoes, Middleton slipped into a chic set of slouchy Gianvito Rossi boots. Her chocolate-brown suede Bespoke style featured a knee-high silhouette with faintly slouchy uppers, complemented by block heels and slightly rounded toes. The sharp shoes smoothly complemented her outfit’s neutral hues, while remaining versatile for everyday wear. The pair was also masterfully layered by Middleton with an effortless cold-weather styling trick: pairing taller boots with a midi or maxi-length skirt for fuller coverage against the cold.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales speaks with educators at Foxcubs Nursery in Luton, England on Jan. 18, 2023. CREDIT: Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Middleton is more typically seen in pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among other. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

