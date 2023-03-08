Kate Middleton Dresses Up in Military Uniform & Utility Boots for Irish Guards Visit

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, made a uniform statement while visiting the Irish Guards in Salisbury, England, this Wednesday. The occasion was her first visit to the 1st Battalion Guards since she was appointed their honorary Colonel in Dec. 2022.

While arriving to the Salisbury Plain Training Area at Salisbury Plain, the princess spoke with personnel and performed various exercises in a traditional ensemble. Her outfit for the occasion included a dark green and brown camouflage-printed jacket, paired with slim-fitting olive green pants. For a winter-proof finish, she also donned a black knit turtleneck sweater, ribbed olive green beanie and socks.

Kate Middleton meets personnel during a visit to the Irish Guards on Salisbury Plain in Salisbury, England on March 8, 2023. CREDIT: Steve Reigate - WPA Pool/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Middleton strapped into a pair of utilitarian boots to finish her outfit. The royal’s style included dark brown paneled uppers with padded counters, as well as a lace-up for added security. Thick ridged black rubber soles finished the pair with an outdoor-ready base, giving Middleton the ideal ensemble to conduct her new role.

Daily Express Rota Picture.<br />Catherine Princess of Wales during her visit to the Irish Guards, on Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire.Picture by Steve Reigate 8/3/2023 CREDIT: Steve Reigate - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Though hers were worn within uniform guidelines, practical work boots like Middleton’s can be found on the market today in a range of hues. Neutral waterproof styles have even emerged as common silhouettes throughout numerous brands, including Palladium, Blundstone and Hunter.

Kate Middleton meets personnel during a visit to the Irish Guards on Salisbury Plain in Salisbury, England on March 8, 2023. CREDIT: Steve Reigate - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Middleton is more typically seen in pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among others. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

PHOTOS: See some of Kate Middleton’s best footwear moments from 2020.