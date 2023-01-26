Princess of Wales Kate Middleton Pops in Raspberry Coat & Suede Heels for Food Bank Visit

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, made a colorful entrance to the Windsor Foodshare in England today. During her visit to the charity with Prince William, Middleton learned about the organization’s work to deliver food parcels to those in need.

While entering the Foodshare, the princess wore a bright raspberry pink sweater from Hobbs London. Her turtleneck knitwear was paired with a matching long-sleeved coat — also by Hobbs London — trimmed with glossy black buttons. A set of navy Jigsaw trousers, a black leather belt and gold Orelia London huggie hoop earrings finished her ensemble.

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton visits the Windsor Foodshare in Windsor, England on Jan. 26, 2023. CREDIT: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton visits the Windsor Foodshare in Windsor, England on Jan. 26, 2023. CREDIT: Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images

When it came to shoes, Middleton slipped into a chic set of pointed-toe heels. Her black suede style featured triangular toes with smooth uppers, appearing to end with a set of block heels totaling at least 2 inches in height. The style provided a clean base for her ensemble while remaining sharp and versatile for an array of outfits in the current winter season.

A closer look at Middleton’s heels. CREDIT: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton visits the Windsor Foodshare in Windsor, England on Jan. 26, 2023. CREDIT: Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Middleton is more typically seen in pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among other. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

