Kate Middleton Recycles Sheer Blue Elie Saab Dress in Metallic Gianvito Rossi Pumps at King Charles III’s Coronation Garden Party

Catherine, Princess of Wales, also known as Kate Middleton, attended King Charles III’s Coronation Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London today, alongside her husband Prince William.

The Princess was outfitted in a perfect spring pastel blue dress from Elie Saab with long sheer sleeves and a high neckline. The dress featured dainty bow detailing and was shiny silver polka dot print along with lace trim and a sheer tulle overlay on the skirt. Middleton wore the same outfit in 2019 during the Royal Ascot.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend King Charles III’s Coronation Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 9, 2023, in London. CREDIT: Getty Images

The dress was paired alongside a plethora of accessories including a coordinating pastel blue asymmetrical sun hat with floral appliques worn to one side of her head. Middleton also carried a rectangular metallic silver studded clutch and sported dangling crystalized earrings. The royal’s brown tresses were styled in a sleek low bun also worn to one side.

As for footwear, Middleton wore a striking pair of pointed-toe silver metallic pumps from Gianvito Rossi. The footwear was comprised of high-shine metallic uppers with triangular toes that sat atop short and walkable stiletto heels.

A closer look at Kate Middleton’s shoes. CREDIT: Getty Images

The sharp pair, and many like it, are a go-to for the Princess for just about every occasion. Beyond the royal family, pointed pumps have also been seen on a plethora of celebrities including Mia Goth, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Paris Hilton and Courtney Cox.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London on May 9, 2023, as part of the Coronation celebrations. CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Middleton can often be found wearing pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among others. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

The Coronation Service, held at Westminster Abbey and conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, was a religious and formal ceremony that preceded the King’s Procession. After the service, King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, joined other members of the Royal family in a parade towards Buckingham Palace.

