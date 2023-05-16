Kate Middleton Pops in Sunshine-Yellow Blazer and Metallic Veja Sneakers for Dame Kelly Holmes Trust Visit

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, brought a pop of color to her latest charitable visit with Dame Kelly Holmes.

While visiting Holmes’ namesake Dame Kelly Holmes Trust — which provides coaching for youth athletes — in Bath, England on Tuesday, Middleton wore a set of white trousers with a ribbed white top. The coordinating set was cinched by a complementary cream leather belt, which the princess layered with a golden yellow blazer for a vibrant finish.

Kate Middleton speaks to Dame Kelly Holmes as she visits the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust in Bath, England on May 16, 2023. CREDIT: Kin Cheung - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Middleton also complemented her outfit with simple diamond teardrop earrings and her sapphire and diamond wedding ring, allowing its bright colors to take center stage for the occasion.

Kate Middleton meets with some of the young people that the charity supports as she visits the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust in Bath, England on May 16, 2023. CREDIT: Kin Cheung - WPA Pool/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, the princess completed her outfit with a set of smooth white Veja sneakers. Her $185 Recife Chromefree style featured rounded chrome-free leather uppers with wide front straps, as well as flat Amazonian rubber, rice waste and recycled rubber outsoles. The pair was complete with metallic gold Chromefree leather counter paneling and Veja’s signature “V” logo on each side, finishing her outfit with a dash of shimmering, casual glamour.

Veja’s Recife Chromefree sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Veja

Middleton is more typically seen in pointed-toe pumps from Emmy London, Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman, among others. Her go-to style is Gianvito Rossi’s 105 pumps, which she owns in five colors. In addition to her royal rotation of heels, the duchess also wears affordable all-white sneakers from New Balance, Adidas, Superga and Zara on and off duty.

