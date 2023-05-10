Kate Middleton’s Coronation Weekend Shoes Earn $726,000 in Media Exposure for Aquazzura

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Middleton is taking big steps forward with Aquazzura — and increasing the label’s exposure and its media impact value (MIV) in the process.

During King Charles III’s coronation, the Princess of Wales went instantly viral upon wearing heels from the Florence-based brand. While at the Realm Governors General and Prime Ministers Lunch on May 5, the royal wore a black pair of the label’s popular Bow Tie pumps. The $850 style — which features smooth suede uppers with a heel cutout, knotted counter tie and pointed toes punctuated by thin stiletto heels — is one that she’s worn regularly through the years.

Kate Middleton attends the governors-general and prime ministers lunch at Buckingham Palace on May 5, 2023 in London. CREDIT: POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Aquazzura’s Bow Tie pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Aquazzura

On the same day, she was also spotted in a pair of Aquazzura’s blue $1,195 Love Link pumps — a pointed-toe style with stiletto heels and crystal-lined slingback straps. The resulting moments from each shoe created $726,000 MIV — a method used to understand the financial value of a marketing strategy across formats like social, digital and print media — for Aquazzura, Launchmetrics tells FN.

Kate Middleton wears a Self-Portrait dress with Aquazzura “Love Link” pumps on May 5, 2023 in London. CREDIT: Ian Jones / KCS / MEGA Though Middleton’s frequently sharp style regularly makes headlines, her Aquazzura outings at the royal coronation could also be owed to a non-royal family member.

The same Bow Tie style has simultaneously been a favorite of Meghan Markle, who’s similarly worn the pair numerous times since at least 2018 — and while promoting her Netflix documentary series “Harry & Meghan” in 2022. Markle’s past outings in the Bow Tie heels have brought the brand $634,000 MIV, according to Launchmetrics.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the Australian Geographic Society Awards in Sydney, Australia on October 26, 2018. CREDIT: Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

During Charles’ coronation, Aquazzura earned an 884% spike in MIV on May 5 compared to its May 4 MIV. In total, both Middleton and Markle’s MIV totaled $1.36 million.

The moment marks Aquazzura’s latest headline-making occurrence this year. On the retail front, Edgardo Osorio’s brand is also poised to open its latest boutique — a 2,000-square feet store that spans three floors — on New Bond St. in London in June.

